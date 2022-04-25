Leading Off (4/25/22)

Billy Chemirmir Is Back On Trial. The accused serial killer’s first trial in November ended with a deadlocked jury and a mistrial. Chemirmir is charged with 18 murders, but will only be re-tried in the death of 81-year-old Lu Harris. Opening arguments start this morning at 9 a.m.

Missing National Guardsman is 22-Year-Old Bishop Evans From Arlington. He jumped in the Rio Grande to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning and was reported missing Friday.

Mavs Lose Heartbreaker, Aim for 3-2 Series Lead Tonight. With Luka back for the first time since the regular-season finale, the Mavs looked a little disjointed at times on Saturday afternoon. But mostly good enough to win, which they should have. Oh well. They blew a game in a much more dispiriting fashion to Portland to even that first round series in 2011, and we know how that turned out. I’m not saying that’s going to happen. Just saying: it’s one game. Anyway, we get going again tonight at 8:30.

FC Dallas Wins With Two Late Goals. Midfielders Tsiki Ntsabaleng and Facundo Quignon scored in the 87th and 93rd minutes, respectively, after coming on as subs, helping FCD take down the Houston Dynamo in its first Texas Derby win since October 2020.

