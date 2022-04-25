Monday, April 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022
66° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Local News

Leading Off (4/25/22)

Y'all? Come on.
By  |

Billy Chemirmir Is Back On Trial. The accused serial killer’s first trial in November ended with a deadlocked jury and a mistrial. Chemirmir is charged with 18 murders, but will only be re-tried in the death of 81-year-old Lu Harris. Opening arguments start this morning at 9 a.m.

Missing National Guardsman is 22-Year-Old Bishop Evans From Arlington. He jumped in the Rio Grande to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning and was reported missing Friday.

Mavs Lose Heartbreaker, Aim for 3-2 Series Lead Tonight. With Luka back for the first time since the regular-season finale, the Mavs looked a little disjointed at times on Saturday afternoon. But mostly good enough to win, which they should have. Oh well. They blew a game in a much more dispiriting fashion to Portland to even that first round series in 2011, and we know how that turned out. I’m not saying that’s going to happen. Just saying: it’s one game. Anyway, we get going again tonight at 8:30.

FC Dallas Wins With Two Late Goals. Midfielders Tsiki Ntsabaleng and Facundo Quignon scored in the 87th and 93rd minutes, respectively, after coming on as subs, helping FCD take down the Houston Dynamo in its first Texas Derby win since October 2020.

Author

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

View Profile
Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (12/25/20)

Merry Christmas from all of us to all of you. Be safe out there.
Local News

Leading Off (05/10/2021)

Let's go Mavs!
By 
Local News

Leading Off (06/21/2021)

Let's see what happens in Mavsland this week.
By 