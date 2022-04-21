Leading Off (4/21/22)

The city of Dallas filed a lawsuit Wednesday in connection with last month’s concert shooting that left one dead and at least a dozen more injured. The city’s suit names the venue, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, and the promoter, Germaud “Bossman Bubba” Lyons.

Alexandra Davis dropped her suit against Jerry Jones Wednesday afternoon, saying she will instead seek to establish that Jones is her biological parent through a paternity test. She filed a lawsuit last month, and asked the court to dismiss the case without prejudice just one day before a hearing in her suit was scheduled to happen.

Jury selection begins today in the retrial of suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir, who is accused of the murder of Lu Thi Harris, 81, of Dallas. Chemirmir’s first capital murder trial ended in a mistrial, and prosecutors say he used his experience as a home health worker to kill elderly people and steal their jewelry. In total, he’s suspected of killing at least 18 people across Dallas and Collin counties, but insists he’s innocent.

Texas GOP activist Steve Hotze was indicted by a Harris County grand jury Wednesday on two felony charges stemming from an incident where an air conditioner repairman was held at gunpoint during a search for fraudulent mail-in ballots. Hotze hired dozens of private investigators to find evidence of voter fraud prior to the 2020 presidential election and one of them, former Houston police captain Mark Aguirre, allegedly ran the repairman off the road and then held him at gunpoint while an associate searched his truck for ballots.

