Leading Off (4/20/22)

Roy Oliver Can Indeed Be Sued by Jordan Edwards’ Family. Oliver was the fired Balch Spring officer who fired off his rifle at a car that was leaving a party. Jordan Edwards, a 15-year-old Mesquite High School student, was killed. Oliver was convicted the next year and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Edwards’ family sued him, which Oliver appealed under the belief that he was entitled to qualified immunity. This snaked its way to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled that Edwards’ family can indeed sue the officer. It doesn’t seem like this will set any sort of precedent, however.

Three Alarm Fire in Northwest Dallas. The blaze broke out around 10 p.m. at the Forest Hill Apartments, which are just north of 635 on Forest Lane. No injuries were reported, but 24 units are now uninhabitable, according to the Red Cross.

Southern Gateway Park Reaches 75 Percent Fundraising Milestone. The deck park over Interstate 35 near the Dallas Zoo is moving well. Officials announced yesterday that they’ve met 75 percent of their $82 million goal, which will pay for the first phase of the development. The 5.5-acre park will be completed in two phases. Mayor Eric Johnson presented the project as an economic generator for this part of Oak Cliff. The second phase will cost $90 million and reach toward the zoo.

Dallas Is Back in the Office. Dallas office buildings are just over half occupied following the pandemic, good enough for the third highest in the country. Austin and Houston are above us, but the average for the other top 10 metros is about 10 percentage points below Dallas’ 51.2 percent occupancy rate.

