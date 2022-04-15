Leading Off (4/15/22)

Dallas Police Want to Talk to Cowboys Cornerback About a Murder. Kelvin Joseph was present outside a bar when a man named Cameron Roy was shot and killed. The incident happened outside of Lower Greenville NextDoor favorite OT Tavern, where Joseph was apparently involved in a fight at the intersection of Greenville. and Martel. Roy and his friends walk back to their car while someone fires shots from a black SUV. Roy was struck and killed. Fox 4 has video footage of the group inside the bar, which includes a man wearing a chain with “YKDV”—Joseph is also a rapper named YKDV Bossman Fat. Cowboys officials don’t believe Joseph was the shooter and are encouraging him to talk with police.

Cold Case Cop Shooter Arrested. Nineteen years ago, a man in a cowboy hat robbed a bank in Watauga then shot a North Richland Hills police officer who attempted to pull him over. A detective began investigating in 2015; by 2020, they had DNA samples and tied the suspect to seven other bank robberies between 1998 and 2003. The suspect, Mark Long, was found dead after police attempted to arrest him in Oklahoma; they suspect suicide.

Your Easter and Passover Forecast. D Magazine Partners is closed today, so content will be slow. I leave you with this: Expect a warmer day today, with temperatures in the 80s. A cold front arrives tomorrow with some light showers. Rain chances continue into Sunday, but they should pass in the early afternoon. Check the forecast before you put out those Easter eggs.

