Leading Off (4/14/22)

Dallas-Fort Worth Could See More Smog Regulations. Yesterday the Environmental Protection Agency said it would list the Houston and Dallas metro areas as “severe” violators of ozone pollution standards, which could result in increased pollution control measures to reduce smog in the two regions. The Dallas-Fort Worth region just barely exceeded the federal threshold of 75 parts per billion ozone in the air at 76.

Dallas County Will Shutter Polling Locations. Dallas County commissioners voted yesterday to reduce the number of polling locations for May municipal elections and June runoff elections because the county can’t find enough people to work at them. They’ll be closing sites with low turnout that are a half-mile from another site — unless someone objects to that site being closed.

Addison Approves $472 Million Development. The Addison City Council approved the development ahead of the opening of DART’s Silver Line, which will connect Plano to the DFW Airport. The first phase will include a six-story office building, 9,000 square feet of retail space, two apartment buildings, and an indoor/outdoor entertainment and dining venue.

New Cars Cost More Now. A semiconductor shortage has slowed the production of new cars, which makes them more expensive — on average by $4,100 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.