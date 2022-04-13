Leading Off (4/13/22)

Dallas Police File Manslaughter Charge of Mother Whose Son was Shot, Killed. Lacravivionne Washington posted bond on child endangerment and evidence tampering charges after she took her 3-year-old son to Medical City with a gunshot wound. The boy later died. Police say Washington told them that the boy was shot during a road rage incident, but investigators couldn’t find any evidence to support the claim. An autopsy later showed the boy was shot at a close range. Police haven’t said what led to the new charge.

Luka Spotted in a Boot. The Mavericks basically got an extra week to prepare before the playoffs begin while the play-in tournament finishes up. Luka Doncic strained his calf during the last game of the season and was spotted earlier this week in a boot. The Athletic’s Tim Cato spoke with statistician and athletic trainer Jeff Stotts about the injury. Stotts seems to think the boot is for comfort; Doncic is also wearing a compression wrap to limit the swelling. The Mavs haven’t ruled him out, but the average recovery time for an injury like this is 16 days. That would put Luka back on the court in either the third or fourth game of the series.

Storms Will Be Past Us Soon. The hail and severe weather was largely northeast of the metro area, but it still dumped some rain down here this morning. Collin County even saw winds of up to 50 mph. This is all moving east, and will give way to a cloudy day. There was damage south of us overnight, too.

