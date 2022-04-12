Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Apr 12, 2022
Leading Off (4/12/22)

Cloudy with a high of 80 and chances of rain this evening
Rangers Lose Home Opener. The last play of the game (which wasn’t a sellout) was a slide-rule double play that Colorado got on a challenge. Have a look. Then forget about all that and watch starting pitcher Taylor Hearn field a post-game question from his sister, Robyn, who was covering the game for a Wichita Falls TV station. It’s a wonderful moment.

North Texas Apartment Supply Down, Rent Up. Data from Richardson-based RealPage show that apartment vacancy rates here in the first quarter fell to less than 3 percent. As a result, rents have gone up 18 percent from a year ago, outpacing the national increase. The average North Texas apartment rents for $1,433.

Violent Crime Down in Dallas. Police Chief Eddie García gave his report on the first quarter. Yes, homicides are up in Dallas, but overall violent crime is down.

Crazy Car Crash. Seven people were arrested after they crashed a stolen pickup on Samuell Boulevard, near the Tenison golf courses. Check out the video from a security camera.

Watch Out for Severe Weather Today. The National Weather Service says we could get some large hail and damaging winds today. Keep your head on a swivel.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

