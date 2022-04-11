Leading Off (4/11/22)

Scott Scheffler Wins Masters. It is the first major championship for the 25-year-old Highland Park High grad and current No. 1-ranked player. Also, he’s only the fourth player in the last 50 years to win four PGA events before the end of April.

Man Crashes Into Two Private Jets, Fuel Truck at Love Field. Jaime Salazar, 21, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and damaging or destroying critical infrastructure. He crashed through a gate on the east side of the airport early Saturday.

Mavs Win Season Finale, Luka Doncic Injures His Calf. Good news: the Mavs won their 52nd game of the season. Bad news: Luka hurt his left calf near the end of the third quarter. Depending on the severity, he could miss anywhere from three days (fingers crossed) to a month (staring off into the middle distance). Average: 16 days. The Mavs tip off their first playoff game against the Utah Jazz Saturday at noon 🙏🏻.

