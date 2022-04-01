Leading Off (4/1/22)

Jerry Jones Arrested. On a hunting trip to Haleyville, Arkansas, the Cowboys owner met a waitress in a hotel, and her two crazy brothers caught Jones in bed with her, so he was arrested and convicted of rape, but then the two brothers broke him out of prison and forced him to marry their sister, who lied about being pregnant with Jones’ child. From there, things got complicated.

Steve Brown Continues to Publish Ads for the Real Estate Community. Read this breathless story from the veteran Morning News reporter about TRG (formerly The Richards Group) leasing space in The Stack in Deep Ellum. And then join me in wondering how that story could be written without mentioning what Stan Richards (still Stan Richards) is doing with the tower on Central Expressway that TRG is vacating and that still bears the full Richards Group name.

Parents of Slain 3-Year-Old Arrested. You’ll recall that Lacravivonne Washington said her son had been struck by gunfire in a road rage incident. But forensic analysis of a gun found on the boy’s father, Jalexus Washington Sr., determined that it was the weapon that had fired the bullet.

Strongly Worded Editorial on Dwaine Caraway. The former city councilman is out of prison and talking to media. (We’re scheduled to talk to him next week.) The News has a problem with his redemption tour: “Caraway is getting himself back in the news, cracking jokes and telling prison stories. After his release from a federal prison camp and home confinement, it’s worth remembering that the record shows he is among the most corrupt people to ever serve on the Dallas City Council.” Good point.

It’s April Fools’ Day. Keep your head on a swivel.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.