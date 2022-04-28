If You Like Voting, You’re Going to Love May

Mark your calendars: Just about everyone in Dallas (and the suburbs) will need to vote twice this month, in two different elections.

Given the generally abysmal turnout for May elections, maybe it’s more accurate to say that everyone has two opportunities to not go vote, but hey, in the spirit of turning over new leaves, let’s just say everyone is going to go do their civic duty twice.

First up we have municipal elections, where early voting has already started. The ballot (depending on where you are) includes Dallas County College board seats as well as city council seats and school board seats all over North Texas.

Also on the ballot? Gov. Greg Abbott added measures that address property tax relief, including one that increases the homestead exemption by $15,000, moving it from $25,000 to $40,000.

Early voting will continue through May 3, and Election Day is May 7. You can find polling locations at DallasCountyVotes.org. (Hint, you can vote anywhere in Dallas County.)

But there are also several primary races on both sides of the aisle that haven’t been locked up just yet. Early voting for primary runoff elections will begin May 16, with Election Day Part 2: Electric Boogaloo happening May 24.

In addition to statewide races (both Democratic and Republican attorney general seats will be on the ballot, as will the Democratic race for lieutenant governor, Republican and Democratic land commissioner, Democratic race for comptroller, and Republican railroad commissioner), a few local races and congressional races also have yet to be settled.

