The Dallas Morning News is looking to hire a Metro columnist. Here’s the job posting. The ideal candidate will have a “minimum of 10 years professional journalism experience and at least two years as a columnist” and “be equally comfortable tracking down CEOs and a diverse range of politicians as well as moms and soccer players and ministers and musicians from around our city.” As the posting says, it’s one of the most high-profile positions at the paper, and the gig is coming open as the newsroom is going through a major reorganization that has not been enthusiastically embraced by every employee (no surprise). Applicants, be warned.

With that background, let’s lay some odds on who will be the next Metro columnist for the News. Place your wagers!

Molly Ivins — 7,000:1

Twice nominated for a Pulitzer, Ivins was great. But she died in 2007.

Eric Celeste — 45:1

The former D Magazine columnist now does communications for a real estate operation, which means he’d have to take a pay cut to work at the News. On the other hand, he has a huge ego, and he’d love to show off his new eye patch in his columnist headshot.

Ben Fountain — 43:1

The author of Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk and Beautiful Country Burn Again is a great writer with lots of strong opinions, but he too frequently finds it difficult to leave his house and can never resist a nap.

Candy Evans — 75:2

The woman who first reported the Bushes’ post-White House Dallas address and the founder of the website Candy’s Dirt said on a CNN travel show last week, “Do you know what people would rather have in Dallas than privacy? They would rather have it be shown.” Working against her: she doesn’t know any musicians, and as a former candidate for Dallas City Council, she might still have political aspirations.

Tristan Hallman — 32:1

Mayor Eric Johnson’s chief of policy and communications worked at the News before he took his gig at City Hall. He would be, in the argot, “sourced up.” But the paper threw money at him in a failed effort to retain his services back in 2019, so it’s hard to imagine that he’d entertain a return.

Jim Schutze — 27:1

No one in town has more experience. He has worked as a columnist for the Times Herald, the Dallas Observer, and D Magazine. He just finished a novel, so he has time on his hands. He hasn’t lost his fastball—mostly because he never threw fastballs. He threw changeups, sliders, spitballs, and beanballs. And knives. But he’s 107 years old and detests everything about the News.

Jean-Jacques Taylor — 21:1

The president of The JJT Media Group was once a sports columnist for the News and is a noted chicken wings connoisseur. But now he has his own media group.

Sarah Hepola — 19:1

The former D Magazine columnist and current bestselling author and Texas Monthly podcaster knows lots of musicians. She was once the music editor of the Observer. But she is currently conducting a media tour on which she is uncensoring herself and might be too, um, spicy for Dealey’s paper.

Robert Wilonsky — 1:5

Known as the “Fingers of Fury,” he currently serves as the director of communications for Heritage Auctions, but before that, he worked as a columnist at the News for eights years. Before that, he was a columnist at the Observer. Nobody in town knows a more diverse range of moms and politicians and soccer players and musicians. FoF can’t have a shvitz with Mike Rawlings without running into Dwaine Caraway and doing a cover of “Ladies Night” with Emerald City. He clearly wrote that job description. He’s a shoo-in.

