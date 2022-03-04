Look at This Pretty Map of The LOOP

You know all about The LOOP, right? That’s the 50-mile bike trail around the city being built by the folks at the Circuit Trail Conservancy. You can learn more about it here. Well, they dropped a new map today, a watercolor by Kate Stipp. Check out the full hi-res version. I dig it. And the CTC’s executive director, Philip Hiatt Haigh, who absolutely destroyed me on a 30-mile ride through West Dallas a few weeks back, says they will relaunch their website this summer, and it will include a fancy new map that will finally gather in one place all of the riding trails in North Texas. On your left!

