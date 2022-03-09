Leading Off (3/9/22)

President Joe Biden Visits Fort Worth. The president flew into the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base yesterday afternoon and visited with veterans receiving treatment at the VA Hospital there. His trip was ostensibly about raising awareness of healthcare for vets who had been exposed to toxic fumes abroad. The family of Trevor Reed, a Marine who has been imprisoned in Russia for over two years, didn’t get the in-person visit they hoped for, but Biden did call them and apologize. “Secret Service likely wouldn’t allow a deviation from his schedule,” reported the Dallas Morning News.

Fields Found Guilty in Kidnapping, Murder Scheme. A Dallas County Jury found Darius Fields guilty in the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old girl named Shavon Randle and another man who ran in his drug crew, Michael Titus. Prosecutors allege that Fields became enraged after his girlfriend’s marijuana was stolen in a Lancaster motel. That triggered a series of events that resulted in the kidnappings and murders. Sentencing begins today. One other man, Desmond Jones, has already been sentenced to 99 years for his role in the scheme.

Governor Wants Task Force to Address Teacher Shortage. Schools have struggled to fill empty teaching spots, particularly so during the pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott wants to appoint a whole task force to dig into this thing, but I think this stat from the Texas Tribune should explain things pretty well: “The average pay for teachers has not increased between 2010 and 2019; it instead decreased from $55,433 to $54,192.” Seems at least a good place to start.

Dry Two Days, Wintry Mix (Maybe) on Friday. Temperatures will begin to warm up through the day today on their way into the 70s for Thursday. And then another cold front comes to town, bringing rain and possibly sleet. Expect another hard freeze on Saturday morning.

