Leading Off (3/8/22)

Gas Prices Surge. In Dallas, gas has gone up 34 cents per gallon in just the last week. We are still below the national average, but we are also still going up.

Strip Club Owners Make Their Case. They argued in federal court yesterday that the city’s ordinance forcing them to close between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. is based on flawed police data; they are seeking an injunction. Testimony will continue next week, and it’s unclear when the judge will rule. What is clear is that the VP of The Men’s Club of Dallas has a great name for a VP of a strip joint: Lloyd Ace.

Kelcy Warren Sues Beto O’Rourke for Defamation. The billionaire father of park eponym Klyde Warren and Energy Transfer CEO claims the gubernatorial candidate has crossed a line by repeatedly claiming that Warren’s company and others made millions in illegal profits from last year’s storms. Warren has donated to O’Rourke’s opponent, Gov. Greg Abbott. It’s a bit strange that this news is only now bubbling up, as the suit was filed February 22.

Jennifer Scripps Is the New DDI Boss. Scripps ran Dallas’ Office of Arts and Culture; now she’s the CEO of Downtown Dallas Inc., the nonprofit that advocates for the central business district.

Mavs Beat Jazz. The final score was 111-103, and things got spicy. Let’s go to the Salt Lake Tribune: “[A]fter the teams had yet another animated encounter in their third meeting of the season, highlighted by a pair of dust-ups between All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Luka Doncic, it’s getting progressively more difficult to pass the Mavs off as just another talented potential postseason foe. … ‘He whispered something in my ear and tried to bait me into getting mad. But I knew what he was trying to do,’ said [Gobert]. ‘There’s a lot of things being said that wouldn’t be said outside a basketball court. A lot of things I don’t say,’ Gobert explained.”

