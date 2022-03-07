Leading Off (3/7/22)

Another Great Mavs Comeback Win. Without Luka Doncic, the Mavs struggled with the Kings for most of the game, down pretty consistently by double digits all Saturday afternoon thanks to De’Aaron Fox (he went off for 44 points). But Spencer Dinwiddie had himself another good scoring night to keep them in it, and then Dorian Finney-Smith finished the comeback win off with a three pointer with three seconds left. I love this team. They play Utah tonight, a game that will go a long way toward determining playoff seedings, since the Jazz are right above the Mavs at the moment.

Gonna Be Colder Early This Week. If you didn’t go outside last night or haven’t been outside this morning, it’s a bit colder again. Should be warmer later in the week. Or who knows? It’s Texas and it’s March. Anything goes.

Will Cowboys Cut DeMarcus Lawrence? Sources say Tank turned down a pay cut, and usually what happens next in that situation is the player is released. With the Cowboys already reportedly cutting ties with Amari Cooper, it’s another blow to me, someone who likes yelling “Coop” or “Tank” a lot during games.

More Rallies for Peace in Ukraine. People turned out to show their support in Frisco and Fort Worth.

