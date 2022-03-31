Leading Off (3/31/22)

Jesuit Prep and the Diocese Settle Priest Sex Abuse Lawsuit. Nine men alleged that they were sexually assaulted by priests at Jesuit in the 1970s and 1980s. The lawsuit was filed in 2019, after the diocese released a list of priests who had been “credibly accused” of sexually abusing children at religious institutions across the country. Six of those were named in the lawsuit; Dallas police investigated the only two priests who are alive, but the crimes happened too long ago to bring charges. The money the men received is confidential, and both the school and the Diocese must continue policies and programs to screen and train its employees, among other procedural requirements.

Family of Marine Jailed in Russia Meets with President Biden. The family of Trevor Reed received a phone call from the president when he visited in Fort Worth a few weeks ago. On Wednesday, the Granbury residents traveled to Washington D.C. and posted up with their signs outside the White House. Their son has been in custody since 2019 on a public intoxication charge they say is a lie. The meeting happened, but neither party has commented on what was discussed.

EF-1 Tornado Did Touch Down in Rockwall. The National Weather Service now confirms that a tornado with winds of up to 110 mph damaged five homes, including one that had its roof split in two. No injuries were reported.

Dallas Mavericks Avoid the Play-In. Luka Doncic led the Mavs to a 120-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to clinch a top-6 spot in the playoffs, effectively avoiding the play-in tournament. Dorian Finney Smith dropped in a career-high 28 while Luka put up a Luka statline: 35 points, nine rebounds, 13 assists, with a pair of blocks and a steal. They have a great shot at winning 50 games for the first time since 2014-2015.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.