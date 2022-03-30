Leading Off (3/30/22)

Dallas Avoids Tornadoes. Strong winds pelted Dallas-Fort Worth overnight, but the tornado threat never really materialized in the metro area. Expect a brisk day with highs of 68 and some lingering winds.

Dwaine Caraway Does Dallas. The disgraced and outspoken city councilman chatted with the Morning Musers on the Ticket before taking a call from Dallas Morning News city columnist Sharon Grigsby on Tuesday morning. The former District 4 representative, who pleaded guilty to taking almost half a million dollars in bribes and became a witness for prosecutors, hasn’t lost his fastball. He was released early from prison with a fresh hatred of bologna, is aghast at the liquor stores cropping up in Oak Cliff and southern Dallas, believes the trash and guns and crime have only gotten worse in his time away, and is writing a book that he’s calling Circle of Deception about his time at City Hall. He’s also still taking care of his 93-year-old mother and 90-year-old uncle, who are “mostly bedridden.” Grigsby is rooting for him.

Attorneys for Woman Suing Jones Deny Extortion. The woman who is suing Jerry Jones to determine whether he is her father said in a court filing that Jones’ allegations of extortion are “sad and repugnant.” Her attorney says he “categorically and completely” denies that his client asked for money from the Cowboys owner before filing the lawsuit.

DPD Says Mom Provided Conflicting Information in Son’s Shooting Death. The mother who arrived at Medical City with her wounded 3-year-old son on Monday initially said he was shot in the head during a road rage incident. But police still have not been able to find a crime scene or corroborate that story. The mother and son went to a donut shop and then arrived at the hospital 19 minutes later. Police are trying to piece together what happened in that window.

