Leading Off (3/29/22)

At Medical City, a 3-Year-Old Arrives Shot in the Head. The boy died shortly after his mom arrived at the ER around 10 a.m. The mother told police that a man in a red shirt driving a dark four-door sedan had opened fire during a road-rage incident at Arbor Park and Whitehurst drives in Lake Highlands. Officers could not find “a legitimate crime scene” or evidence to substantiate that claim. A tow truck hauled away a dark Subaru sedan believed to be the mother’s, which had no visible damage. Strange and tragic.

Here We Go Again, Sort Of: Wind Advisory in Effect Tonight. You’ll likely be asleep when winds of up to 60 to 70 miles per hour arrive overnight Wednesday, beginning around 1 a.m. and wrapping at 5 a.m. There is a slight chance for severe weather, but nowhere near what we saw last week. Expect the rain to begin just before midnight as it moves east out of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Jerry Jones Wants Paternity Lawsuit Tossed. In a court filing, the Cowboys owner alleges that the plaintiff—who claims Jones is her father and used an NDA to keep her and her mother quiet—tried to extort Jones before filing her lawsuit. Jones’ attorneys say Alexandra Davis delivered a draft to Jones and offered to “make a deal” and quash the lawsuit before it became public. Jones now says he plans to sue Davis and her lawyers.

Dallas Man on an Amazon Truck Spree. A man and a woman have been approaching Amazon trucks and stealing them with the packages inside. Dallas police say they’ve done this five times since January, and have already arrested 42-year-old Nakemia Bryant for robbery. The man is still on the loose.

