Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Mar 29, 2022
Leading Off (3/28/22)

The Mavs are 3-0 when my son and I attend games. Yes, we will accept playoff tickets.
Two Wounded at Uptown Bar. Rapid gunfire was heard just after 8 p.m. at Turkey DAM. After, two men approached off-duty police officers with gunshot wounds; one had been hit in the leg and the other in the leg and shoulder. They both were taken to a hospital for treatment. OK, now, I’ve been out of the game for a minute, but: Turkey DAM?

SMU Hires Rob Lanier as Next Basketball Coach. Lanier is a longtime assistant for Rick Barnes at Texas and Tennessee and just finished his third season at Georgia State, leading them to this year’s NCAA tournament. Fun fact: I have spent some time at the Georgia State gym in downtown Atlanta, as it is where my sister graduated from law school. She also got her MBA there. Two graduate degrees from Georgia State! Pretty good! Anyway Lanier is 54 and replaces the retired Tim Jankovich.

Mavs Beat Jazz, Take Homecourt Advantage. Fun game at the AAC, with Luka doing Luka things and Reggie Bullock sinking seven threes. I love this team. Just pristine vibes top to bottom on and off the court.

Yesterday was the First 90 Degree Day of the Year. Come on! It’s March!

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

