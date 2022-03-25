Leading Off (3/25/22)

Dallas Detective’s Felony Tampering Charge Puts His Cases at Risk. Homicide Detective Esteban Montenegro is charged with tampering with records and perjury related to a murder case he filed against a colleague, the patrol officer Bryan Riser. Dallas police aren’t talking about the case, but defense attorneys may be planning to argue before a judge that their clients should be overturned because they can’t trust Montenegro’s work.

Dallas High Schooler Died in South Dallas Shooting. Anthony Deshun Wilson, 18, had been in the hospital since being shot last weekend. Wilson had attended an after hours party at The Space Dallas when shooters fired into a large crowd of people, wounding 10. Wilson’s grandmother tells WFAA that he was a senior at Lincoln High School. Police say the victims were bystanders; they’re looking to speak to the occupants of a gray Dodge Charger and a white-over-black Ford Crown Victoria.

Granbury ISD Superintendent Asked Librarians to Pull LGBTQ Books. Granbury removed eight books from its shelves after reviewing over 100 for “LGBTQ themes.” “There’s no place for it in our libraries,” said Superintendent Jeremy Glenn in a recording. “You can disagree if you want: there are two genders, there’s male and there’s female.” He also said this at a public meeting: “We’re not taking Shakespeare or Hemingway off the shelves.”

Highs in the 80s This Weekend. Lows will be in the 50s, with highs of up to 87 on Saturday. It’ll cool down next week, when highs dip into the 70s again. No rain is in the forecast.

