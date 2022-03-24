Leading Off (3/24/22)

Crazy Dallas Cops Story Gets Crazier. See if you can follow along. Detective Esteban Montenegro accused patrol officer Bryan Riser of hiring hitmen for two murders. Riser was fired and thrown in jail. But then a judge let Riser out because he determined there wasn’t enough evidence to keep him locked up. Now police have filed three cases against Montenegro and are waiting to see if a grand jury decides he should face charges, though it’s not yet clear what those charges might be. Got all that?

Local Editor Loses Basketball Bet. Noted Houston native Matt Goodman still has yet to Venmo a coworker the money he owes him, after the Mavericks easily covered the 10.5-point spread last night against the Rockets. Let’s go to the Houston Chronicle, whose poorly written game report reads like the work of a fifth-grader: “The Rockets enjoyed every bit of that win Monday, but it came at a cost. They poured in 3s to the point, they emptied the tank. By the time their [sic] reached Dallas looking for a second consecutive win for the first time since January 19, they searched for 3s in the usual places, finding only that they had only a few still left.” Seriously, that was published in a major American city’s newspaper. Anyway, the final score was 110-91.

Strip Club Lawsuit Drags On. There was another hearing yesterday in the federal case brought against the city of Dallas for trying to force sexually oriented businesses to close at 2 a.m. The cop who assembled the data on late-night crime around strip clubs admitted his study wasn’t scientific while still standing by the conclusions drawn from it. There will be another hearing in April, and U.S. Chief Judge Barbara Lynn said she’ll likely issue her ruling sometime after that.

