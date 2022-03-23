Leading Off (3/23/22)

Serial Rapist Sentenced to Three Life Terms. Reginald Kimbro last week pleaded guilty to capital murder in the killing of 22-year-old Molly Matheson and 36-year-old Megan Gertrum. Matheson was from Fort Worth, Gertrum from Plano. There were more victims: three sexual assaults in Collin County, another in Cameron County in the Rio Grande Valley. Kimbro preyed on women for years, coasting county to county as local district attorneys waited on DNA evidence to pursue cases. By 2017, he had killed. In a Fort Worth courtroom, the survivors who came forward lamented the breakdown that allowed Kimbro to be out of jail, free to attack again.

Driver Hits Natural Gas Line, Forcing Evacuations. The driver hit the line at an Exxon station near Texas 360 and U.S. 287 in Mansfield, causing a fire so large that nearby homes had to be evacuated in the middle of the night. The driver was air-lifted to a hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

Grayson County Woman Dies During Tornado. Viranda Rodgers, 73, died in an EF-2 tornado that tore through the community of Sherwood Shores in Grayson County near the Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says 11 others were injured during the weather event, which leveled properties from Jacksboro up through southern Oklahoma.

Zebra Born at Dallas Zoo. All right, let’s end this on a far happier note. The Dallas Zoo welcomed a 60-pound Hartmann’s mountain zebra on March 11. The zebra doesn’t have a name yet, but his mom’s name is Wanda. He’ll spend more time bonding with his mom before the public can see him.

