Leading Off (3/22/22)

High of 56 today, with clouds rolling in after lunch and a slight chance of lawsuits
Beto O’Rourke Responds to Kelcy Warren Defamation Suit. Rather than ask that the suit be dismissed, O’Rourke in his response asked the court for a trial, and he told the News, “I am ready for this fight.” Then he said a bunch of campaign stuff.

Weather Got Dicey Yesterday. Channel 5 brought us images of a gym destroyed by a tornado up in Jacksboro, northwest of Fort Worth, and about 350 flights were canceled at DFW Airport. I hope all FrontBurnervians made it through OK.

Mavs Win Another Big One. Let’s go to a very somber Minneapolis Star Tribune: “A somber Karl-Anthony Towns, his right forearm contusion wrapped in heavy bandages, struck a somber tone following the Timberwolves’ 110-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Towns was asked what his team said to each other following such an emotional loss … . “I can’t say or I’ll get fined,” Towns said.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

