Leading Off (3/21/22)

Ten Injured in Shooting at Spring Break Party. It happened late Saturday at a party venue called The Space, on Botham Jean Boulevard near I-175. Witnesses say multiple rifles were involved and that the shooters were angry that they were being searched before entering the event. One 18-year-old victim is in critical condition; the other nine are stable.

Thieves Steal 6,000 Gallons of Gas from Duncanville Valero. The station’s owner, Mandeep Singh, says the gas is worth $23,000. He says his Valero has been targeted 13 times.

FC Dallas Piles On Portland. Jesus Ferreira got his first career hat trick in the first half, then assisted Paul Arriola to close out the scoring before coming off at the 80th minute. Pretty decent! FC Dallas is 2-1-1 so far.

Severe Storms Rolling Through Early This Week. I assume this means I will be getting a lightly frantic call from my mother in Atlanta, who is now obsessed with the weather. Odds are also high it will be a pocket call unrelated to the storms.

Former Cowboy Randy Gregory Calls Out Team’s ‘Toxic Fan Base.’ Harsh but fair, Randy.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.