Leading Off (3/18/22)

Ex GM Donnie Nelson Sues Dallas Mavericks. Nelson’s lawsuit alleges that he reported sexual assault and harassment allegations against Mark Cuban’s chief of staff and was fired for it. Nelson says he was offered $52 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement and withdraw a wrongful termination claim. Nelson accuses the chief of staff, Jason Lutin, of inviting Nelson’s nephew to a hotel room during All Star Weekend in 2020 to “discuss job possibilities.” The suit says that’s where the assault and harassment happened. The Mavericks say the allegations were “promptly and thoroughly investigated by outside investigators and counsel” and deemed to be “fabricated.” Marc Stein reported that the NBA was aware of the complaint and that the Mavs conducted an investigation. The Mavericks shot back: “The Mavs have always intended to hold private the inappropriate actions of Donnie Nelson that led to his termination.”

Eastland County is Burning. About 100 miles west of Fort Worth, wildfires have burned through somewhere around 40,000 acres as of early this morning. WFAA reports there are four fires burning here; the largest is the Kidd Fire, which has swallowed 30,000 acres. They are only 2 percent contained as of this morning.

American Airlines Will Sell Booze Again. Fresh off Congress lifting the federal mask mandate, American has announced that alcohol sales in the main cabin will begin on April 18. It will only be available on flights of 250 miles or longer. Southwest started selling alcohol again in February while United and Delta began again last year.

Beautiful Weekend Ahead. Today will be a bit windy, but expect Saturday to be sunny with a high of 76. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 80 and a low of 56. Get out there and enjoy it.

