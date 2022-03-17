Leading Off (3/17/22)

Head of Genecis Clinic Takes UT Southwestern to Court. Dr. Ximena Lopez was the top doctor at the Genecis Clinic, a partnership between Children’s Health and UT Southwestern that provided healthcare services for transgender kids. In November, both hospitals stopped accepting new patients and eventually dissolved the program. Lopez alleges that the decision was “patently prohibited discrimination” that is “illegal” and “potentially exposes Dr. Lopez to legal liability.” The decision came after pushback from conservative policymakers and activists, but Lopez wants names: “who is dictating this illegal policy and why?”

Woman Critically Wounded in Uptown Stabbing. Police are looking for a person of interest who was seen with the victim before the 911 call summoned cops to an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street.

‘No Correlation’ Between New Texans and Surging Home Prices. That’s from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at A&M, which says good ol’ fashioned supply and demand is more of a driver for this market than all the Californians. The researchers say the population growth is actually in line with what the state has seen over the past decade-plus. The issue now is low interest rates and an anemic supply.

Buttigieg Wants Freeway Plans to Consider Neighborhoods. The U.S. Transportation Secretary gave a speech at South by Southwest yesterday, where he spoke in favor of high-speed rail and said that highway expansions should be done in a way that “minimizes environmental and community impacts.” He hedged on the feds stepping in to influence the state on the expansion of I-35 through downtown Austin, saying the department “respect[s] that division of powers.” His answers to the Texas Tribune are very carefully worded, like he’s dancing around the state’s toes.

