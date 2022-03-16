Leading Off (3/16/22)

Dallas Judge Doubles Back on Reducing Murder Suspect’s Bail. Julio Guerrero was in jail awaiting trial on murder and aggravated assault charges. He was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 35-year-old as well as a gas station shooting that wounded a 3-year-old girl. His attorneys lobbied Judge Chika Anylam that Guerrero couldn’t afford his $2 million bail. So she dropped it to $510,000, a 75 percent reduction. He posted bail and was released, which triggered an onslaught of criticism. Two of the police unions and Chief Eddie Garcia denounced it. The governor called it “outrageous.” The judge added another $600,000 to the bail, raising its total to $1.1 million.

Dallas Pension Fund Has $7 Million in Russian Assets. That’s about .35 percent of the fund’s $1.9 billion in assets. Managers can’t offload it because the market is so down. The City Council voted last week to cut ties with Russia.

H-E-B Continues North Texas Expansion. The next one is coming to Forney, east of Dallas. The others have broken ground in Collin County. Nothing in Dallas proper yet.

Monday’s Storm Fueled a EF-1 Tornado in Fannin County. The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched down in Leonard, where it damaged about 20 to 25 properties. It traveled at a peak of 95 mph and left a trail of damage about a mile long.

