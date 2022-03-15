Leading Off (3/15/22)

Arrest Made in 38-Year-Old Homicide. In 1984, 21-year-old Mary Jane Thompson was sexually assaulted, strangled with her own leg warmers, and left behind a warehouse on Irving Boulevard. At the family’s urging, police used a new DNA testing technique like the one used to identify the Golden State Killer and identified a suspect living in West Dallas. After the FBI and Dallas cops got DNA from his trash, they arrested 60-year-old Edward Morgan, who is in the Dallas County Jail with a $1 million bail.

Ukrainian President Writes to Parents of Slain SMU Grad. Brent Renaud, who graduated from SMU in 1994, was a journalist killed while covering the war. Yesterday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published on Twitter an opening letter to Renaud’s family. “A talented and brave journalist, Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation, and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Clock Ticking on White Rock Lake Eagles. The pair hasn’t generated any eggs since their nest was blown out of one tree and the pair had to move. A wildlife biologist with the state says that it is getting late in the season and that if the pair wants eaglets, they’d best “get some feathers flying and make sweet eagle love pronto.” Actually, I made up that quote. But it is getting late in the season. For now, the fencing around Lake Highlands Park will remain, and officials have no plans to remove it.

