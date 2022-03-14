Leading Off (3/14/22)

Man Falls to Death From Rooftop Bar. Witnesses said a 25-year-old man went over the railing at the second-story bar Saturday night at 77 Degrees on Henderson. Police are investigating the incident as an “unexplained death.”

A 10-Year-Old Kid Raises $1,000 for Ukranian Kids. Mac Connatser set up a lemonade stand in front of Royal Lane Baptist Church.

Mavs Pull Off Another Comeback, Beat Celtics. The teams were tied for the best record in 2022 going into yesterday’s game in Boston. After a rock fight in the first half, the Mavs were down by as many as 13 points. But they came back in the third and Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie hit threes late to bring it home. I don’t think the Mavs will beat everyone, but right now I feel like they could.

FC Dallas Wins. Franco Jara slotted home a penalty in the 85th minute to give FC Dallas the lead, but what everyone will remember is the incredible goal that 19-year-old Argentinian winger Alan Velasco scored two minutes later. Making his debut for the team, Velasco got around five defenders and knocked it in off the underside of the crossbar. Just fantastic stuff.

Duncanville Wins Third Straight 6A Basketball Title. They did it in style, with a 20-point win over McKinney in San Antonio on Saturday.

