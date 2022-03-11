Leading Off (3/11/22)

Storm’s Coming. It is March 11 and we are under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. What that means: the Dallas-Fort Worth area may see up to a tenth of an inch of sleet and snow. The risk is higher the further north you are. The National Weather Service expects the wintry mix to begin any minute as the precipitation moves east into the metro area. Around noon, the gross stuff will leave us and the snow should begin. There is a possibility of ice on the roads, so take it easy if you’re driving. We’ll have a hard freeze overnight and you’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid-to-high 20s. The afternoon will warm into the 50s; Sunday should be beautiful and sunny and in the mid-60s. Here’s the NWS’ full forecast.

North Dallas Neighbors Are Frustrated with the Silver Line. That’s the DART rail line that will connect Plano and DFW Airport. A chunk of it follows an old freight line through Far North Dallas near Hillcrest Road, where it runs up against hike and bike trails and a lot of backyards. Neighbors showed up to a town hall meeting on Thursday, where they voiced concerns about flooding and pedestrian safety. DART says the crossings will meet city of Dallas and Federal Railroad Administration standards.

Creuzot Joins Group Calling for Court to Block Transgender Directive. Gov. Greg Abbott effectively deputized Texans to report families of transgender children so the state can investigate whether their gender-affirming care amounts to “child abuse.” District Attorney John Creuzot added his name to an amicus brief of 90 other criminal justice officials requesting a court to block the order. (If you click that link, make sure your sound is muted. WFAA’s autoplay ads are designed to blow your speakers.)

UNT Mean Green In the CUSA Semis. My alma mater cruised past lowly Rice yesterday to reach the semifinals in the Conference USA Tournament. They’ll play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, who they handled at the Superpit a few weeks back. No other team in college hoops is allowing fewer points than the Mean Green; we held opponents to an average of 55.4 during the season. Say it with me now: CAWWWWW!

