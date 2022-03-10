Leading Off (3/10/22)

In Lawsuit, Woman Alleges Jerry Jones Is Her Father. Kudos to the Dallas Morning News. By the time we learned about this lawsuit, attorneys had successfully lobbied a judge to seal the original petition prior to a March 31 hearing. The News scooped it up before that happened, and the allegations appear to have legs. A 25-year-old woman named Alexandra Davis alleges that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is really her father and has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep that private. She alleges Jones and her mother, an American Airlines ticket counter at the Little Rock airport, had a relationship in 1996 while she was estranged from her now ex-husband. Genetic testing showed that Davis’ husband was not her father, the lawsuit alleges, and Jones and his attorneys worked up a settlement that would “exchange money for silence.” Her mother signed a confidentiality agreement when Davis was 1, which has precluded her from speaking.

Trammell Crow Tower Sells for $600 Million. That’s among the highest a Dallas tower has ever sold for, but still trails other developments: namely, the Crescent’s $700 million sale in Uptown and Infomart’s $800 million. JP Morgan spent $180 million on renovations, which now makes a lot more sense.

Dallas City Council Approves Mental Health Leave for Civilian Staff. The council moved quickly after a Dallas Fire Rescue firefighter attempted suicide.

Winter Returns. Enjoy the 70s today, because a cold front will move in overnight tonight and increase the chances of rain or sleet through Friday afternoon. We could get some snow after the gross stuff trails off.

