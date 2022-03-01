Leading Off (3/1/22)

It’s Primary Day. The Morning News presents a breakdown of the high-profile races. Here’s where you can check out your ballot in Dallas and in Collin counties. Get out there, and do your thing, folks. If you don’t vote, you can’t complain.

Dallas Sits Tight, Assesses Winter Weather Response. An internal report from the city’s Emergency Management Office has so far found more than two dozen areas that need attention before the next winter storm rolls through. City Council is supposed to get the report tomorrow. But here’s all you need to know: the report was supposed to be completed Friday; as of yesterday, it was finished.

Brotha Hood Soljas Busted. Authorities became aware of the gang after members posted their crimes on social media. Working with their DeSoto counterparts, Dallas cops arrested five adults and a teen, and they seized all sorts of guns, plus weed, oxy, and cash.

DFW Airport to Open Remote Discount Parking Lot. When the pandy hit, the airport closed its north and south remote lots to save money on bus drivers and other staff. Anticipating a busy summer travel season, the airport will reopen its south remote lot on May 1.

Theresa Williams Will Be Next Plano ISD Superintendent. Good luck on what has become one of the toughest jobs in America, running a school district.