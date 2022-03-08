Everything You Need to Know About Kelcy Warren’s Defamation Suit Against Beto O’Rourke

A few things I feel I should tell you. First, I’ve interviewed Kelcy Warren, the billionaire who is suing Beto O’Rourke for defamation. He’s a likable guy. Second, I know a thing or two about wildass defamation suits. You’ll have to take my word on that (for now). With that said, I think you will very much enjoy this long, detailed Twitter thread written by someone using the handle Sabretooth Nietzsche. The person is pretty clearly a lawyer (indications are that it’s Lane Haygood, out of Odessa). And the takedown of Warren’s suit is [chef’s kiss].

Dig in to the 57-tweet masterclass on defamation.

