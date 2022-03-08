Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Mar 9, 2022
31° F Dallas, TX
Menu

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Law

Everything You Need to Know About Kelcy Warren’s Defamation Suit Against Beto O’Rourke

A Twitter user named Sabretooth Nietzsche breaks it down like a fraction.
By  |
Image
Warren in Klyde Warren Park in 2016 Photo by Elizabeth Lavin

A few things I feel I should tell you. First, I’ve interviewed Kelcy Warren, the billionaire who is suing Beto O’Rourke for defamation. He’s a likable guy. Second, I know a thing or two about wildass defamation suits. You’ll have to take my word on that (for now). With that said, I think you will very much enjoy this long, detailed Twitter thread written by someone using the handle Sabretooth Nietzsche. The person is pretty clearly a lawyer (indications are that it’s Lane Haygood, out of Odessa). And the takedown of Warren’s suit is [chef’s kiss].

Dig in to the 57-tweet masterclass on defamation.

Author

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

View Profile
Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…
Beto O'Rourke Kelcy Warren

Related Articles

Image
CRE Opinion

Navigating DFW’s Tight Construction Labor Market

Adolfson & Peterson regional president Will Pender says the scarcity of workers has reached a crisis level in North Texas.
Image
Uncategorized

Here’s Hoping 2022 Is a Better Year… For Us and the Rangers, Too

The arrow is pointing up on the Rangers for the first time in a very long time.
Image
Uncategorized

Dallas Conspiracy Conference Makes People Sick, Generates Conspiracy

By 