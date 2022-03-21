D Magazine is a Finalist for 10 City and Regional Magazine Awards

On Friday, D Magazine received some welcome news. The City and Regional Magazine Association released its annual list of awards finalists, which are judged by editors at national publications in coordination with the Missouri School of Journalism.

D earned 10 of these nominations, which makes us one of only seven magazines in the country to earn double-digit nods. That includes the big one: General Excellence, which is CRMA jargon for best magazine.

Elsewhere: Senior Editor Zac Crain landed two himself, one for his profile of the artist Tim Coursey (“Don’t Call Him a Genius,” in the March issue) and another in the Civic Journalism category for his work exploring how the city of Dallas and the State Fair seized land from South Dallas homeowners for a parking lot (“The Fair Park Lie,” in the November issue).

They keep going: the November issue got a nod for Excellence in Writing. “Greener Pastures,” the D Home and D collaboration that profiled folks who had moved out of the city and taken up farming, is up for Leisure/Lifestyle Interests. D CEO and D Weddings each got nods in the ancillary categories.

Our online work got a few nods: Rosin Saez for her SideDish e-newsletter; yours truly for online column, for these three stories; and Zac and the team for Multi-platform Storytelling for “The Fair Park Lie,” which included commissioned paintings by the artist Riley Holloway and a podcast discussing the story.

While not as jarring and disruptive as 2020, last year was a challenging one. It’s a thrill to be recognized. (And you can subscribe to the magazine right here, if you haven’t!) Congratulations to the other Texas magazines to make the list: Texas Monthly, Texas Highways, and San Antonio Magazine.

Winners will be announced at the CRMA conference in St. Louis in May. You can see the full list here.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.