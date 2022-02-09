Two Dallas Police Officers Face Assault Charges From 2020 Protests

Two Dallas police officers are facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with alleged violence against protesters downtown in the summer of 2020, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced Wednesday.

Senior Cpl. Ryan Mabry is being charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three misdemeanor counts of official oppression. Melvin Williams, a former senior corporal, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of official oppression. Williams was fired last month after video circulated showing him beating a man in Deep Ellum last July.

The charges were announced about a month after the district attorney’s office again asked for help identifying officers who may have used excessive force during protests against police violence in downtown Dallas on May 30, 2020. The statute of limitations would have expired this May.

Toby Shook, Mabry’s attorney, told the Dallas Morning News that his client followed police procedure while working to disperse an unruly crowd.

Per the DA’s press release: “The Office continues to collect evidence of any other possible offenses committed during the May 2020 Protests in Downtown Dallas. If you have any information, please contact the DA’s office at: [email protected] or call 214-653-3714.”