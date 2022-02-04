Three Ways to Help Dallas Mutual Aid Groups During the Freezing Weather

During last year’s winter storm, when food banks postponed distributions and shelters suffered significant structural damage, local community groups did what they always do (except with treacherous weather): members sprung into action to help unhoused folks, vulnerable neighbors, and anyone else who needed aid.

In that regard, this year is no different. Mutual aid groups have again made sure people have a hot meal in their bellies and as much as comfort is possible in this bone-chilling cold. But the work is not over yet. The freezing temperatures are sticking around through the weekend, which means mutual aid groups are gathering up supplies (clothing, tents, blankets, meals, water) for those in need.

To keep track of updates and requests, follow NTX Mutual Aid on Instagram where many of the individual groups have come together under one coalition. Here’s how you can help them help others.

1. Volunteer

Community organizations like Feed the Revolution Dallas need volunteers all over the Dallas area, from Fort Worth to Duncanville. You can sign up for meal prep or water distribution. If you can safely so do, they need drivers to make deliveries or go on supply runs. (Volunteer sign up form here.)

The United People’s Coalition has organized voter registration campaigns, free meal programs, community clean-up groups, and more. Right now, the local org is deep into its winter mobilization efforts. Email them at [email protected] or send a direct message on Instagram.

2. Donate Supplies

Lucha Dallas has made a call out to restaurants for hot meals so they can feed unhoused people.

Right now, United People’s Coalition is requesting the following items: tents, heavy blankets, firewood, water, gloves, socks, dried goods, propane, lighters, new and unused heavy clothing. Drop off locations are Sneaker Politics in Deep Ellum and 831 North Crawford Street.

Feed the Revolution Dallas is likewise orchestrating a donation drive. They’re looking for things such as canned goods and can openers, bottled water, dry cardboard, stoneware dinner plates, and large-sized warm clothing. Check out the full request list here.

3. Support With Your Pocketbook

Through the click of a few buttons on your phone, you can help buy gas or fund meal kits.

Food Not Bombs DTX: provides free meals to houseless and food-insecure people and families. They’re working to get firewood, hand warmers, hot food, tarps, and warm weather essentials to folks in need.

Venmo @NFNB-DALLAS | CashApp $NFNBDALLAS | PayPal.me/NFNBDALLAS

DFW Mutual Aid: a grassroots, BIPOC-led collective that shares resources with community members, provides direct financial aid, and more.

Venmo @dfwmutual aid | CashApp $dfwmutualaid

United Peoples Coalition: Venmo @Peoples-Coalition | CashApp $PeoplesCoalition | paypal.me/unitedpeoplesco

Dallas Liberation Movement: Venmo @DLMVMT

Feed the Revolution Dallas: CashApp $feedtherevolutiond

Lucha Dallas: Venmo @luchadallas

Say It With Your Chest: helps those without access to a washer and dryer do their laundry. CashApp $siwycdtx