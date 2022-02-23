The Winter Storm Warning Didn’t Leave for Long: Cancellations, Road Conditions, and More

Updated: 7:15 p.m.

Dallas-Fort Worth is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, which will last through Thursday evening. Temperatures fell below freezing overnight on Wednesday and will continue through Friday night.

What that means: according to the National Weather Service, “conditions will deteriorate Wednesday evening with widespread impacts continuing into Thursday morning.” The Dallas-Fort Worth area will see spotty icing through about 6 p.m., but meteorologists believe this is the worst the roads will be until the sun goes down. After nightfall, expect the roads to ice in earnest. Most of the significant hail and wind reports remain north of Dallas, largely concentrated in Denton and Collin counties.

Like this month’s freeze, the largest risk for power outages will be localized: trees ice and fall on power lines, power lines freeze and are so weighed down they collapse. The National Weather Service is advising drivers to give themselves extra time or change their commute at least until Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will creep above freezing and the ice on the roads will start to melt.

They’ll refreeze overnight Friday and this game will start again. The good news: highs will be in the 40s, giving the roads time to improve again. The bad news: lows are still in the 20s and 30s, both Friday and Saturday. Expect rain and wintry mix until the sun comes out on Sunday, when highs will reach the 50s.

The worst of it will happen overnight into Thursday afternoon.

Now, let’s talk about the power grid. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a market notice Wednesday afternoon that it anticipates “tight grid conditions” beginning at midnight Thursday. That means ERCOT, which manages the state’s electric grid, is nervous that demand will get really close to the grid’s total energy supply.

Part of the reason the grid cruised earlier this month was because wind over-produced. Turbines in West Texas didn’t freeze. ERCOT’s wind and solar chart is showing that wind generation has been falling all day and will be even worse by midnight.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, wind was generating about a third of the energy it was producing early this morning. It is expected to drop even further overnight, right as ERCOT anticipates demand to increase.

Charge your devices and be prepared. Solar production kicks into gear around 9 a.m. Thursday and should increase through the afternoon, right in time for wind to pick back up. The highest risk may be overnight, but it’s something to watch.

ERCOT is asking the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to allow energy generators to surpass their allotted air quality permit limitations until these “tight grid conditions” are past us.

Now let’s get to the cancellations:

Public Transit

Dallas Area Rapid Transit has suspended rail on Wednesday and Thursday and will operate 14 shuttle bus routes between them. These will run every 45 minutes. DART’s bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. Keep in mind, DART shut down bus operations two days into the freeze earlier this month, so that’s possible. Much depends on how tonight progresses.

The Trinity Railway Express is operating on a Saturday schedule.

The Oak Cliff Streetcar is out of commission through at least Thursday, but a shuttle bus will ferry passengers from North Oak Cliff to Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station.

More on DART’s website.

The McKinney Avenue Transit Authority will continue operations on Thursday, but with two cars instead of three or four. The trolley won’t run after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, two hours earlier than normal. It plans to resume operations at 7 a.m. on Thursday with the same reduced service. The organization will continue to monitor the weather as it progresses.

Schools

Closures for Thursday: Dallas ISD, Plano ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Mesquite ISD, Lewisville ISD, Garland ISD, Wylie ISD, Arlington ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Keller ISD, and Northwest ISD. WFAA is maintaining a list here. It sure sounds like most school districts are calling it.

College closures for Thursday: Dallas College, University of North Texas in Denton and Frisco, and UT Dallas.

City Services

Nonprofit provider OurCalling needs volunteers to help stand up warming centers and serve Dallasites who are without shelter. Find out how to help here; volunteer shifts are available for the duration of the storm. The city is also operating its libraries as warming shelters. More on that here.

If your trash and recycling gets picked up on a Thursday or Friday, expect delays. City Manager T.C. Broadnax says the sanitation department is keeping a close eye on road conditions, which are expected to be particularly difficult to get around on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Flight Cancellations

According to FlightAware, 835 flights had been canceled at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Dallas-Love Field has seen only 96 cancellations. These numbers will surely increase, so follow up with your airline or FlightAware.