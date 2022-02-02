The Latest on Dallas Winter Storm Watch 2022

North Texas is under a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters warn that icy roads and pipe-freezing temperatures could linger into Saturday. While this winter storm should be nowhere near as severe, widespread, and long-lasting as the inclement weather that kicked a hole in Texas’ power grid last February, localized power outages are possible.

We’ll update this post over the next few days as Dallas-Fort Worth freezes and thaws.

First update: Wed., Feb. 2 at 1 p.m.

If you don’t want to bother reading anything else in this article, just take a look at this image from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. As of shortly after noon Wednesday, it tells you just about everything to expect.

Closures and Cancellations

The Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, and Richardson school districts have closed schools for Thursday and Friday. Most area schools seem to be shutting down for at least Thursday. Channel 5 is updating a full list of school closures at the other end of this link.

Parkland Hospital is closing its clinics and its COVID-19 testing center on Thursday and Friday.

If you had a flight scheduled at DFW Airport or Love Field in the next couple days, sorry. Airports will remain open.

Are the Lights On?

ERCOT, the state electric agency that blew it so bad last year, says that despite an increase in demand the state’s grid should hold steady throughout the storm.

At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott noted there may be localized power outages caused by, for example, ice breaking a tree limb that subsequently hits a power line.

Local electric utility Oncor say that resources “and personnel are being pre-positioned ahead of the severe weather arrival to ensure any necessary restoration work can begin as soon as safely possible.” That news release continues: “Customers can report outages and receive updates by registering for MyOncor text alerts by texting “REG” to 66267, downloading the MyOncor App and following Oncor on Facebook and Twitter, or by calling 888.313.4747. If you see a downed power line, stay away, keep people away and call 911 immediately.”

Good idea to have some flashlights and nonperishable food at hand, just in case.

Warming Shelters

The city of Dallas has opened the automobile building at Fair Park as a temporary shelter for people who are homeless. Anyone is welcome to warm up at a library or parks and recreation center during regular operating hours. Here’s a list of some other warming centers throughout North Texas.

Driving In All This

Don’t, if you can help it. We’re not cut out for this in Texas. If you can’t help it, go slow and steady and leave other cars plenty of room. Here’s a corny instructional video that appears to be from an old defensive driving class.

What About My Pipes?

Some tips from Dallas Water Utilities:

Wrap any exposed pipes.

Let hot and cold-water drip from faucets on outside walls. Even a trickle can help keep pipes from freezing.

Leave cabinet doors open under sinks.

Drain and unhook hoses from outside faucets and cover faucets with insulated covers or wrap in dry cloths.

Turn off your automatic sprinkler system to prevent burst irrigation pipes.

Shut-off water to vacant properties with the home’s private shut-off valve.

What Else?

Cover your plants, bring your pets inside, and (figuratively, unless you actually are on a boat) batten down the hatches. We’ll get through the next few days.