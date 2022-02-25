Support a Local Musician Experiencing Complications from COVID-19

If you have attended a local hip-hop showcase or fashion show in Dallas, you’re likely to have encountered Nick Whitener. He goes by the name of Raw Elementz, and over the past few years, the Dallas rapper and streetwear designer has immersed himself into the city’s arts scene. He has organized events at venues like Ruins and Trees and used DIY showcases at warehouse venues near the Design District to highlight the city’s rich hip-hop talents. He’s also opened for touring musicians on their Dallas stops.

Raw Elementz is a man of the people.

Three weeks ago, Whitener came down with a bad cough and some congestion. The musician had already contracted COVID-19 twice, so he was familiar with the symptoms. He went to get tested for the virus again. His tests came back negative, so he assumed he had the flu. But his health continued to deteriorate.

He started to experience a shortness of breath, so he went to a nearby hospital and was given an X-ray. According to Whitener, the hospital said his lungs looked fine and sent him home. That night, the musician was unable to breathe and called 911. He was admitted to the ER because his pulse oxygen level had declined to 80; a normal reading is usually between 95 to 100.

Since being admitted to the ER, doctors were able to identify the source of his rapid health decline.

“Little did I know each time I caught it, COVID-19 left holes in my lungs,” Whitener said from his hospital bed.

The holes were identified after a special type of CAT scan. The holes caused his lungs to collapse, which triggered an emergency surgery to hold them in place. Surgeons placed two tubes into his side to drain the leakage from his lungs. Typically, the procedure is done with a single tube, but because of the severity of his condition, doctors had to use two tubes. Thankfully, the procedure was successful.

Now, Raw Elementz is in recovery.

“I’m in the process of relearning how to breathe. I can’t walk. It’s hard to talk. I can’t get up by myself for longer than two minutes,” he said.

Despite his condition, he remains positive and solid in his faith. While in recovery, Whitener came up with the idea to release a fundraiser t-shirt. In lieu of a GoFundMe, the musician elected to design “4EVER KEEP FIGHTING” to inspire himself and his fans to remain positive in the midst of his health decline.

“That message can help other people who are also fighting mentally or whatever they’re fighting,” he says.

The shirt is available to purchase on the musician’s website, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to offset the cost of his medical bills. Click here to purchase.