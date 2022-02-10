Friday, February 11, 2022 Feb 11, 2022
Leading Off

Leading Off (2/9/22)

February 9 Is Now Juanita Craft Day. The city made it official yesterday. Meanwhile, the Junior League of Dallas continues to raise money to restore the civil rights leader’s South Dallas house, now home to a museum.

Garland Police Seek 14-Year-Old Suspect on Capital Murder Charges. The teen has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the shooting deaths of three people at a gas station in late December.

Feral Hogs Running Loose in North Arlington. These hogs are trouble.

Alex Macon

Alex Macon

Alex is a senior digital editor for D Magazine, where he's previously put in stints covering news and the arts.

