Leading Off (2/9/22)

February 9 Is Now Juanita Craft Day. The city made it official yesterday. Meanwhile, the Junior League of Dallas continues to raise money to restore the civil rights leader’s South Dallas house, now home to a museum.

Garland Police Seek 14-Year-Old Suspect on Capital Murder Charges. The teen has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the shooting deaths of three people at a gas station in late December.

Feral Hogs Running Loose in North Arlington. These hogs are trouble.