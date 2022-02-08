Leading Off (2/8/22)

Screwy Proceedings at Dallas County Grand Jury. The DMN this morning published a must-read story about some concerning events in grand jury room. What happens there is supposed to be secret, but two people who testified in a racially charged police use-of-force case are talking about what they experienced in November. Not only were they instructed not to mention race, but a sign was posted on the witness box reminding them “Do Not Mention Race While Testifying.” Even the district attorney says what happened “may be inappropriate.”

Bet O’Rourke Stumps at Paul Quinn College. The presumptive Democratic challenger for governor said he won’t take Black voters for granted.

Burglar Steals $100k Worth of Western Wear. Cops are looking for the perp who purloined the clothing from Gomez Western Wear on South Buckner Boulevard.

Good COVID News. Hospitalizations are dropping in North Texas. As of yesterday, there were 2,439 patients with COVID-19 in the North Texas hospital region; that is nearly 1,000 fewer than a week ago.