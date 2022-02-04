Leading Off (2/4/22)

Don’t Drive Today. I’ll have an update shortly on our catch-all winter storm post, but the roads are worse off than they were yesterday. The Texas Department of Transportation says it isn’t uncommon to meet a patch of ice on the road that deceptively looks like it’s wet. Interstate 30 east of Summit had already been closed before the sun rose. Everything refroze overnight. The storm left us yesterday afternoon, but the lowest temperatures of the year stuck around. There was record rainfall yesterday before the snow: 1.10’’ was recorded at DFW Airport, more than the double the previous record of .51’’, which was set in 1943. A northern wind brings windchill to -5 to -10. Saturday’s low is 12 degrees, which would match its record from 1912.

Bloomberg’s CityLab Takes on Dallas’ Crime Drop. Readers of local news won’t find much new in here, but it’s interesting to see how the nationals take the narrative. Police Chief Eddie Garcia’s decision to split the city into hundreds of 200-ish yard grids is allowing for a targeted response to the areas driving up the city’s crime rate, which is working. From there, the city brings in resources—blight remediation, social workers, violence interrupters—to help solve the things police cannot. As such, violent crimes were down 22 percent last year while other cities saw large increases, particularly in murders.

Luka Doncic Is an All-Star. He’s no Andrew Wiggins, but Luka has now made the team three of his first four years.