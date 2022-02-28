Leading Off (2/28/22)

Mavs Come All the Way Back Against Warriors. After being down by 21 points in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth, the Mavs went on a 26-1 run to pull out at 107-101 nationally televised win against the Golden State Warriors. Facing the league’s No. 1 defense and referee Scott Foster, Dallas withstood an ugly start by Luka Doncic and a dismal beginning to the second half. New pickup Spencer Dinwiddie had himself a game. Fun team!

FC Dallas Kicks Off Season With 1-1 Draw. Jadiér Obrian scored off an assist from Paul Arriola but the squad couldn’t keep Toronto off the board to give Nico Estévez the win in his first game as FC Dallas coach.

First Jan. 6 Jury Trial Begins This Week in D.C. Guy Reffitt of Wylie faces five felony counts for his part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the most serious carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Rallies Showing Support For Ukraine Spring Up Around North Texas. Another one is planned today at the State Capitol.