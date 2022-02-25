Leading Off (2/25/22)

City Didn’t Properly Train IT Worker Who Deleted Police Data. The long-awaited independent investigation into how an IT worker deleted more than 20 terabytes of police case data is out. It found that his supervisors didn’t properly train him on the software he would use to transfer that data from the cloud to a server, which the city was embarking on to cut costs. The report found the employee deleted the files before he properly transferred them, which amounted to millions. The loss hasn’t “had a significant impact” on the district attorney’s ability to prosecute cases. The independent investigation sounds a whole lot like that of the city’s: this happened because of incompetence, not malice.

It’s Still Cold. No rain overnight, but we did have a hard freeze. Roads have mostly improved, but stick to the speed limit or a little below. You might find some slick spots. More rain is expected throughout the day tomorrow, but nothing like what we saw the last few days. Highs will be in the 40s.

Dallas Firefighters Sue Complex that Exploded. The three firefighters suffered severe burns while responding to a call at the Highland Hills apartment complex. They were investigating the smell of a gas leak when the explosion happened. The three men allege negligence on behalf of the complex, its management company, and Atmos Energy. The explosion happened after a suspect fired into an apartment and hit a gas line.

H-E-B Announces Next Store. It’s in McKinney. Bummer for Dallas proper.