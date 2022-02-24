Leading Off (2/24/22)

It’s Cold and Frozen Outside. We spent the night in the 20s, with wind chill in the teens, as freezing drizzle transitioned into freezing mist. This stuff is freezing to roads and other surfaces and will be difficult to notice. The National Weather Service anticipates freezing drizzle throughout the morning into early afternoon. Then it’s east of us. But temperatures will still be below 32 degrees, which means all of that precipitation will refreeze overnight, into Friday, after thawing out a bit later this afternoon.

As for the Power Grid. Wind production fell off yesterday afternoon and into the evening, and scarcity pricing—increased prices for energy to motivate more production elsewhere—kicked in around 4 a.m. At 1 a.m., energy providers were paying about $100 per megawatt hour. Now, at 8 a.m., that price is up to almost $2,500. ERCOT yesterday afternoon issued a market notice that grid conditions would be “tight” overnight, into Thursday, meaning supply and demand would get a little too close for comfort. It asked the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to lift its air quality permit restrictions to allow generators to produce emissions beyond what their permits allow. The good news: energy prices are high, but the state has plenty of reserves to avoid rolling outages, according to an environmental engineering professor at Rice.

Former ERCOT Head Says Abbott Approved Price Hikes in 2021. The former head of ERCOT testified yesterday that he was following orders from Gov. Greg Abbott when he allowed wholesale energy prices to stay at the maximum price cap during the February 2021 storm. That meant $9,000 per megawatt hour, which resulted in billions of dollars worth of overcharges even after plants started to come back online. Abbott’s spokesman had previously said the governor was not “involved in any way” in this decision.

Former President Bush Condemns Ukrainian Invasion. Russia invaded Ukraine yesterday evening (Dallas time), beginning by strategically bombing important military infrastructure. Former President George W. Bush issued a statement from Dallas calling the event “unprovoked and unjustified” and saying that “[w]e cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses.”