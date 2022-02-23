Leading Off (2/23/22)

The Winter Storm Warning Is Back. Expect freezing rain and sleet to come later this afternoon, with precipitation beginning around lunchtime. DART has already suspended rail service for Wednesday and Thursday and is operating at an abbreviated bus schedule. The flight cancellations are already piling up. We’ll have a weather post a little later in the day.

Cox Media Acquires WFAA in Huge Deal. WFAA’s former parent company, TEGNA, sold off its TV assets for $5.4 billion yesterday. As part of that, WFAA and Austin’s KVUE will become part of Cox Media Group, which once owned the Austin American Statesman.

Three Judicial Candidates Fined. The two former state judges challenging Amber Givens for her 282nd District Court seat failed to tell the state their donors by the deadline. So did Givens, who owes $500. Andy Chatham owes $5,800 and Teresa Hawthorne needs to pay up way more: $33,000.