Leading Off (2/22/22)

It's a Tuesday with too many twos.
Bundle Up. Y’all, here we go again. The temperature will drop all day, and tomorrow North Texas will get freezing rain and sleet. Make sure you have plenty of toilet paper.

Good COVID News. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins lowered the threat level from red to orange, though orange still means you should exercise “extreme caution” and wear a mask in certain conditions.

Allen West Won’t Be Charged in Airport Fracas. The GOP gubernatorial candidate got into it last year at DFW Airport when a man called him an idiot for not wearing a mask. A Grapevine Municipal Court administrator said West won’t be prosecuted for swiping off the other man’s mask. No harm, no foul.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

