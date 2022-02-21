Leading Off (2/21/22)

Adlene Harrison, RIP. The first woman to serve as Dallas mayor—and the first Jewish woman to be mayor of a major city—died Saturday. She was 98 years old.

Crazy Weather Continues Being Crazy. There is a high of 81 today, severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for tonight, followed by a cold, wintry mix Wednesday and a classic 40-degree-plus temperature swing. So, business as usual.

Jeans Sale Ends in Gunfire. I guess the lesson of this story coming out of Haltom City, and I am not pointing fingers here, is if the seller of the expensive jeans you have purchased on a resale app wants to meet at an apartment complex at almost midnight, maybe make different, more obviously safe arrangements.

Colleyville Police Investigating Anti-Semitic and White Separatist Flyers as Hate Crime. They say hundreds of the flyers in plastic bags were placed on driveways overnight, to be found Sunday morning, some with rocks inside so they couldn’t blow away. The flyers had different messages: one said “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish”; another targeted Jewish members of the Biden administration; and there was a flyer that said “Black lives murder white children.” The FBI have been alerted.