Leading Off (2/18/22)

Luka Did Some Luka Magic. He has now scored 199 points in his last five games. Here’s how the Times-Picayune described his performance last night in New Orleans: “The Pelicans tried everything to stop Doncic. None of it worked. He finished the game with one of the most eye-popping stat lines ever recorded at Smoothie King Center: 49 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. The Pelicans couldn’t keep pace with Doncic. They lost to the Mavericks 125-118 on Thursday. ‘He’s a great player,’ Pelicans coach Willie Green said. ‘We have to give him his credit. He came in here and he dominated the game. He dominated the game. We have to be better. That’s all it is.’”

Lots of Guns Coming to Bedford. Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Co. has bought an old Walmart and is turning it into a huge auction hall for antique and collectable firearms. The company’s president said, “Texas has the best gun culture in the world.”

Mail-In Ballots Get Rejected. Because of a new Texas law, a higher than usual percentage of mail-in ballots is getting rejected, 25 percent in Collin and Tarrant counties and 20 percent in Dallas County.

Jenna Ryan Released From Prison. The Frisco real estate agent who participated in the January 6 Capitol riot is a free woman. She tweeted yesterday: “Best. Birthday. Ever!!!” No word yet on whether she lost the weight she said she was looking forward to shedding in prison.