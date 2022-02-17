Leading Off (2/17/22)

Cowboys Are in Trouble. Surely you’ve heard. ESPN dropped the story yesterday that the Cowboys paid $2.4 million in hush money years ago to cheerleaders who claim head PR man Rich Dalrymple spied on them while they changed clothes. The conversation continues. It will be interesting to see how many media members booze it up this year at the team-funded NOBU bacchanalia while training camp is underway in California. It will also be interesting to see if Dalrymple’s retirement earlier this month (unrelated to the scandal! promise!) creates a media-relations department that is a bit less haughty.

Murder-Suicide in Coppell. It happened in front of a coffee shop in Old Town Coppell.

Avocados About to Be Scarce. As exports have been halted from Mexico because of gang activity, local restaurant suppliers have doubled their prices, and in the next couple of weeks things are going to get tough. Start hoarding guacamole yesterday.

UTA Cops to Troubling History. The university released a statement acknowledging that the campus sits on land once occupied by the Wichita and affiliated tribes. The DMN refers to the land being “owned” by the tribal nations, but the statement itself carefully avoids that word and concept.

Things Get Worse for Brad Namdar. The GOP candidate for the 32nd Congressional District was already accused by an escort of not paying his sex tab. Now a Dallas law firm has been given permission to garnish funds from Namdar’s campaign coffers to help settle up an old legal bill.